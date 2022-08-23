Hyderabad: Cops bust fake educational certificates racket, 6 arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police for their alleged involvement in a fake educational certificates racket busted on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are identified as Muqtar Ahmed (40), Mohd Feroz (42), Mohd Farooq Ali (44), Mohd Sarfaraz (30), Mohd Zubair Ali (30) and Syed Athifuddin (25). One of their associates Kaleemuddin is absconding.

Rachkonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said Kaleemuddin with the help of Muqtar Ahmed, Feroz, Faroor and Sarfaraz were providing educational certificates of various universities and institutions to job seekers after collecting huge money from them.

“So far the gang supplied educational certificates and Letter of Recommendation to around 500 persons. Gulf job aspirants and those heading for the European countries for higher studies after collecting between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 5 lakh,” said the Commissioner.

The police on information raided a shop at Balapur and caught the persons. Zubair and Athifuddin had purchased the certificates to use it to go abroad.

Efforts are on to nab Kaleemuddin who is absconding.