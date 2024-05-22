Man held with spurious seeds in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 11:22 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A person was arrested by sleuths of a Task Force team for allegedly smuggling banned spurious cotton seeds at Gudem village in Chinthalamanepalli village on Wednesday.

Seventy quintals of seeds worth Rs 1.50 lakh were seized from his possession.

Three more accused persons were absconding. Task Force Inspector Ch Rana Prathap said that Chapile Vinod from Gangapur village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal was nabbed while smuggling the seeds on his motorbike from Telangana to Maharashtra.

Chapile Purshottam of Gangapur, Bolleboyina Ashok and Bolleboyina Krishna, both residents of Bhupalapatnam village were still at large.