Hyderabad: Cops on look out for former MLA’s son who rammed his car into police barricade

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Sunday, around 3 am, when a BMW car reportedly driven by the son of the MLA who was allegedly in a drunken condition rammed into a traffic barricade

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police are on look out for the son of former MLA from Bodhan, Shakeel Amir, after he allegedly rammed his car into a police barricade at Praja Bhavan.

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Sunday, around 3 am, when a BMW car reportedly driven by the son of the MLA who was allegedly in a drunken condition rammed into a traffic barricade.

Investigations by the police revealed that the vehicle involved was being driven by the son of former MLA of Bodhan, Shakeel Amir and he was accompanied by three girls during the incident.

The policemen present at the spot caught the driver and brought to the police station. However, he managed to give the police a slip.

Later, the police named Abdul Asif (27), son of Abdul Aleem, in the FIR and registered a case under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPPA).

However, after the reports of the MLAs son being allowed to escape from the police station started making rounds the senior police officials checked and found some other person was made accused in the case.

An enquiry was ordered into the incident. The DCP (west zone), he came to the station to investigate the case. The case has now been handed over to SR Nagar division ACP Y Venkateshwar Rao.