Data theft case: Cyberabad cops identify 20 more websites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have identified 20 more websites which are allegedly involved in illegal trading of database of individuals and organizations.

The websites are being operated from different places in the country and the management of the companies claim that they arrange and supply data of individuals from different segments.

“Notices are being issued to the companies asking them to appear before us. We came across the websites during the investigation of the two data breach cases registered recently,” a senior official of Cyberabad police, said.

The police meanwhile basing on information provided by Vinay Bhardwaj, who was arrested on April 2 for allegedly possessing data of around 66 crore individuals, caught one more person from Ahmedabad.

However, the man claimed that he had in turn purchased the data from some other persons and supplied it to atleast four persons. The police had issued him a notice and asked him to join the investigation.

Also, the Cyberabad police had last week issued notice to around 21 companies and managements from eight of the companies have responded and appeared before the police. “Two companies have sought some more time for appearing. We are planning the next level of legal action against the management of the companies who had failed to respond to the notices,” said the official.