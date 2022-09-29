Hyderabad cops seize Rs 1.24 crore unaccounted money from businessman

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police seized Rs. 1.24 crore unaccounted money from a person at Humayunnagar on Thursday.

The man Shoaib Malik, 30, a businessman and a resident of Masab Tank and native of Uttar Pradesh, had kept the cash at his house.

“Malik had collected the amount from one Bharath at Gujarathi Galli in Koti and was supposed to hand it over to four persons. On information, a raid was conducted at his house and the cash seized. Malik could not provide any documents in support of the amount,” said the Hyderabad police.