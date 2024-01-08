| Hyderabad Cops Trace Four Year Old Missing Girl In Three Hours

With the help of CCTV footage, the police tracked the girl near Chatrinaka and by evening the girl was reunited with her family, Bhavaninagar police said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Within three hours of missing from her house at Bhavaninagar, a four-year-old-girl was traced and reunited with her happy and relieved parents on Monday. At around 2.30 pm on Monday afternoon, the kid while playing in her house suddenly disappeared.

The girl’s mother, Jayamma, noticed her daughter missing and immediately started looking for her in the surrounding areas.

Failing to locate her daughter, without wasting much time, Jayamma approached the Bhavninagar police, who immediately started searching for the girl. The police formed special teams and made announcements over public address system in nearby localities and sought help from local people.

A few hours later, with the help of CCTV footage, the police tracked the girl near Chatrinaka and by evening the girl was reunited with her family, Bhavaninagar police said.

Jayamma, thanked the police for their timely efforts that helped her reunite with their family.