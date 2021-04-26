Hyderabad CP condoles death of Ghulam Sadiquddin

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Ghulam Sadiq worked for peace and prosperity in the city and was known as a messenger of peace

Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Monday condoled the demise of Ghulam Sadiquddin, general secretary, Central Peace Committee, Hyderabad. Ghulam died due to health issues last week.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Ghulam Sadiq worked for peace and prosperity in the city and was known as a messenger of peace. “The Hyderabad police will never forget the selfless services rendered by him,” Anjani Kumar said.

Peace committee president Shashikanth Agarwal and others were present.

