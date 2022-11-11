Hyderabad: Total of 47 rowdy sheets closed in South Zone

South Zone DCP P.Sai Chaitanya said as many as 647 rowdy sheets were being maintained in various police stations across the zone.

Hyderabad: As many as 47 rowdy sheets in the south zone were closed by City Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Informing this at a Rowdy Sheeters Mela conducted at the CAR Headquarters on Thursday, South Zone DCP P.Sai Chaitanya said as many as 647 rowdy sheets were being maintained in various police stations across the zone.

“As per the criteria given by the police commissioner for closure of rowdy sheets, we reviewed all the rowdy sheets and finalised 47 of them to be closed. We also got the approval of the commissioner,” he added.

In this mela, about 300 rowdy sheeters were present.