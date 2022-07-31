Hyderabad CP makes complaint on Dial 100 about sound pollution

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police station staff was in for a surprise on Saturday night when none other than the top cop of the city called up Dial 100 and complained of sound pollution.

Around 11 a.m the police control room received a call from a landline number complaining about loud music played causing disturbance to the public. The control room passed on the complaint to Jubilee Hills police station.

The police station flashed the message to the patrol vehicles and the local night officer Inspector A Ramesh who went to the spot and stopped the sound system and band.

One person Srinivas was taken into custody for causing late night nuisance and a case booked against him. The police did not recognize the complainant initially but later found the call was made by Hyderabad CP , C V Anand.