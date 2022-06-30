Hyderabad CP reviews Bonalu arrangements at Golconda Fort

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

City Police Commissioner CV Anand reviewing arrangements for the Bonalu festival.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Sree Jagadamba Mahankali temple at Golconda and reviewed arrangements on Thursday for the Bonalu festival.

The Commissioner interacted with the temple authorities and supervised the barricading, illumination, accessibility at counters and queues during the festival period. He requested the temple management to alert the control room being set up at the fort about any objects or articles found in the premises.

Later, he inspected the procession route from Langar House cross roads to Golconda. Eight hundred policemen with assistance of eight platoons of TSSP personnel will be deployed along the procession route. Keeping in view the large number of women devotees visiting the temple, She teams will also be deployed.