Hyderabad Cricket Association’s senior zonals to start from Sunday

The players selected for these teams will be given training at the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence (HCAE) and Hyderabad State teams will be selected from the pool.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will conduct the Senior Zonal Tournament from December 9 to December 24.

The senior selection committee will select players for the six teams– Secunderabad Eleven, Hyderabad Eleven, President’s Eleven, Secretary’s Eleven, Rest Eleven and Combined District Eleven – for the tournament. The six teams will be divided into two groups with three each and each team will play two matches in the group stage with top two teams from each group going into finals. The three-day match will be played as per the A Division rules of the three-day league.

The players selected for these teams will be given training at the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence (HCAE) and Hyderabad State teams will be selected from the pool.