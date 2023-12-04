| Teja Scalps Six In Ekalavyas Win Over Hps R In Hca C Division One Day League

Teja scalps six in Ekalavya’s win over HPS R in HCA C Division one-day league

After posting 202 runs in their first innings, Ekalavya dismissed HPS R to mere 30 runs in 15.4 overs thanks to Teja’s spell

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Mani Vardhank

Hyderabad: M Teja scalped six wickets for just nine runs as Ekalavya CC crushed HPS R team by 172 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad.

After posting 202 runs in their first innings, Ekalavya dismissed HPS R to mere 30 runs in 15.4 overs thanks to Teja’s spell.

In another match, Mani Vardhan scalped five wickets for 37 while Somasani Raju hit an unbeaten 105 as their side MP Blues CC defeated Gaganmahal CC by nine wickets.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Gaganmahal CC 157 in 35 overs (Pawar Praveen 55no; Mani Vardhan 5/37) lost to MP Blues CC 158/1 in 12.3 overs (Somasani Raju 105 no); Eklavya CC 202 in 36.5 overs (Srikar 5/37, Jeevan 3/54) bt HPS R 30 in 15.4 overs (Teja M 6/9); Kakatiya CC 241 in 42.2 overs (Rohith Vikram 55; Sai Kereet 4/33, Vishwanath V 3/70) bt Rushiraj CC 186 in 39.3 overs (Preethesh V 52, Pardhipan 36, M Rishi Verma 30).