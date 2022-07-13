Hyderabad cricketer Pranavi set to play for Ealing Cricket Club in Middlesex League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woman cricketer V Pranavi Chandra set to play for the Ealing Cricket Club in the Middlesex League where Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar also plays for the men’s side.

The 20-year-old started playing cricket in 2018 and made her debut in 2019 as a captain for the Hyderabad U-19 team. In the same year, she got selected for the U-23 Hyderabad team where she was made the vice-captain.

Pranavi recently played for the team Velocity in the Women’s Challenger T20 in Pune.

Earlier, she also played for the same Ealing Cricket Club in Middlesex league and has a best score of an unbeaten 75 and a four-wicket haul.