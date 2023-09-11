Hyderabad: Customer beaten to death at Hotel in Punjagutta over Biryani dispute

A customer was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel in Punjagutta following an argument with the hotel workers over Biryani

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:50 AM, Mon - 11 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A customer was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel in Punjagutta following an argument with the hotel workers over Biryani. The victim Liyaqath (30), a resident of Chandrayangutta, had gone to Meridian Hotel, Punjagutta around Sunday midnight along with a couple of individuals and ordered Biryani.

While they were having the food, some argument took place between the hotel workers and Liyaqath, which caused other hotel staff to intervene. Eventually, a scuffle broke out between the two groups. Allegedly, the hotel staff closed the hotel shutters and attacked Liyaqath and his companion.

He was somehow rescued from the spot and shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On receiving information, the police reached the hospital and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered.