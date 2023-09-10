Hyderabad: Twin festivals to keep cops on their toes

With Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi falling around the same time this year, police are going all out to ensure peace

Hyderabad: The city police are burning midnight oil to ensure peace ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival and the Milad-un-Nabi month.

With both the festivals falling around the same time this year, the police personnel are on their toes and senior officials in the tri-commissionerates are holding meetings with the local officials, mandap organisers, peace committee members and community leaders.

The 10-day Ganesh festival commences on September 19 and the immersion is slated to be on September 28. The month of Rabi-ul Awal begins around the same time with the 12th day likely to fall either on September 28 or September 29 when a big rally is taken out. “Between September 19 and 28 there will be hectic religious activities of both the communities including processions, food camps, meetings and other events. We are carefully examining requests for permissions,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said.

A few big religious meetings are held prior to the 12th day of Rabi ul Awal day, including one at the Darussalam grounds. Gatherings are expected during the religious meetings as usual and arrangements are made to provide 360 degree security for them and also beef up security in surrounding areas.

“A major challenge is to convince local youngsters who take out processions from their colonies to Charminar. We are reaching out to them through local community leaders and suggesting either rescheduling their bike rallies or taking some alternate routes,” an official of the south zone said.

For instance, the procession from Vattepally, Nawab Sahab Kunta is likely to be allowed till Fateh Darwaza, take a left turn and pass through Chandulal Baradari before heading back. Similarly, those from Yakutpura and Rein Bazaar will stop near Etebar Chowk and head towards Bibi Bazaar. “Local community elders are reaching out to the youth directly and seeking cooperation in ensuring peace,” the official said.

