Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:04 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided a hookah parlour at Punjagutta on Sunday night and caught the parlour owner and ten customers. The police seized hookah pots, flavours, filters and other articles.

On a tip off, the team raided the hookah parlour located at A R Plaza Ameerpet and detained the owner Mohd Saleem (33) for running the parlour illegally and allowing customers late in night.

All the 11 persons along with property handed over to Punjagutta police station for further action.