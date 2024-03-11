Hyderabad: Cylinder explodes at Khairatabad, no casualties

According to the police, a small fire broke out and the LPG cylinder exploded causing damage to the articles at the roadside eatery.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 04:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at Khairatabad when LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery on Monday. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, a small fire broke out and the LPG cylinder exploded causing damage to the articles at the roadside eatery.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Fire department officials also reached the place.