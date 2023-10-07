Hyderabad: Daan Utsav 2023 held at Bansilalpet Stepwell

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, in collaboration with Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the official CSR cell of the Telangana State Government, came together to host a special event as part of Daan Utsav 2023, India’s largest festival of giving. This event took place at Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Daan Utsav, also known as the Joy of Giving Week, is an annual event from October 2 to 8 when people come together to perform acts of kindness by donating their time, resources, or money to social causes of their choice.

“Daan Utsav has been happening for more than a decade now, and I’ve been associated with it for a long time. The entire month of October is dedicated to giving, that’s how this concept originated,” said IT Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

The event featured eight local non-profit organizations including Deven’s Hope, Goonj, Rohini Foundation, Access Livelihoods. Attendees were provided with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions by donating items such as clothing, books, or e-waste, contributing to sustainable development, animal welfare, children’s health, and digital inclusion.

The event was open to all and kicked off with a Kuchipudi dance performance by the students of Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan, Hyderabad. Ram Kaundinya, Hyderabad Chapter Chairperson, SVP India, Ajit Rangnekar, Director General of RICH, and other senior members from SVP India were present at the event.

The event was hosted at the historic Bansilalpet Stepwell, a 17th-century heritage site located in Secunderabad. SVP India played a pivotal role in the restoration of this valuable piece of history and contributed significantly to the clean-up of the watershed, thereby enhancing the lives of approximately 20,000 people living in its vicinity.