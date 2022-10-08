Hyderabad: Daggubati Rana inaugurates Paediatric Palliative Care Ward

Hyderabad: Sparsh Hospice, an 82-bed palliative care facility at Khajaguda, inaugurated a ten-bedded Paediatric Palliative Care Ward for children below ten years on Saturday on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

Actor Daggubati Rana, who inaugurated the ward, said it was his good fortune to visit Sparsh Hospice which is considered by many as a temple. “Few days back my mother asked me to visit a temple. And that temple was this, the Sparsh Hospice. I am blessed to have got an opportunity to visit the facility today,” he added.

The Paediatric Palliative Care Ward is opened with the expertise and support of Rainbow Hospitals. It accepts children below ten years who are suffering from the end stage of cancer.

Welcoming the gathering, President of the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills Prabhakar Dhulipudi said Sparsh Hospice is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills Charitable Trust. He further said that they were planning to introduce a mobile cancer screening facility with a focus on women and their screening for cervical cancer, breast cancer, and others.

“To begin with, we would like to introduce a mobile screening bus. After studying the pitfalls, we will go for more such buses. The bus will be deployed in rural areas,” he added.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman & MD, Rainbow Hospitals, Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary in Government of Telangana, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, were also present at the event.