Hyderabad: Sparsh Hospice to organise fund raising night on August 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: City-based palliative care facility Sparsh Hospice is organising its annual fund raising night ‘Sparsh Nite’ on August 26, president and trustee of Sparsh Hospice, Prabhakar Dhulipudi on Wednesday said.

The fund raising event will feature a comedy play ‘Blame it on Yashraj’, a Bollywood musical comedy of an Indian family caught in the whirlwind of a wedding. The proceeds from the event will be utilised to provide free palliative care facilities to terminally ill patients. So far, Sparsh Hospice has provided free palliative care services to over 5,000 terminally ill patients.

Developed on a 1.2 acre of land at Khajaguda, which was donated by the State government, the Sparsh Hospice has 82-beds including 10-paediatric beds and home-care services. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated in 2021 by IT Minister, KT Rama Rao.

The hospice building was established with a cost of Rs. 15 crore and the funding was done by raising funds from philanthropists, corporate companies, CSRs, individuals, volunteers and team members, Prabhakar Dhulipudi, said. For details: www.sparshhospice.org