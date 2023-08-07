Hyderabad: Deep Mela from August 11 to 13 at Hitex

This annual event is a shoppers delight with products ranging from jewellery, designer wear, handicrafts, lifestyle artefacts , gifting, nutritional home product, skin care etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: The popular annual Deep Mela will be held this year at Hitex Exhibition Centre Hall 3 from August 11 to 13. More than 15,000 visitors are expected to join the mela during the three day event.

The mela is organised by Deepshikha Mahila Club, which is a premier women’s organisation started in 1965 and runs the Kanya Gurukul High School and the Deepshikha Vocational Junior College for under-privileged children and youth.

Nearly 1,500 children are offered quality education and donations are also made social causes like orphanages, old age homes, medical support and natural calamities.

This year mela will have around 250 stalls from all over India and neighbouring countries and spread over 50,000 square feet area will also have a food court. All proceeds from the events will go towards

philanthropic activities run by the members of Deepshikha Mahila Club, a press release said.