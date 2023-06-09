| Over 400 Youth Get Offer Letters At Mega Job Mela In Secunderabad Cantonment

Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: It was raining jobs for Secunderabad Cantonment youth during the mega job mela held at Government School, Mudfort, here, on Friday.

The job mela conducted under the aegis of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman, Manne Krishank saw participation of more than 100 top companies from IT and services sectors.

A total of 1,437 people participated and 419 people among them got direct offer letters, all under one roof, that too in a single day. An air of celebration pervaded the entire Cantonment area as large groups of employers almost knocked at the doors of jobless youth, a press release said.

Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik, North Zone DCP Chandana Deepti, Telangana State Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman, Ravula Sridhar Reddy and BRS leader, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy participated in the event and handed over the offer letters.