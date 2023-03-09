| Hyderabad Deet To Conduct Job Fair At Kukatpally On March 14

Hyderabad: DEET to conduct Job Fair at Kukatpally on March 14

DEET is conducting its 3rd Job Fair, The event is free and set to offer more than 1000 vacancies across 20 plus companies

08:05 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) to host 3rd Job Fair on March 14

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is conducting its 3rd Job Fair on March 14, at Rishi MS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, near JNTU Metro Station, Kukatpally, from 9.30 am onwards.

The event is free and set to offer more than 1000 vacancies across 20 plus companies, and will feature on-the-spot offer letters for eligible candidates.

Companies participating in the job fair include Forte Management, Wipro Technologies, HCL, Tata Strive, Dhanush Engg Services India, AIML Services, SBI, NSL Group, Automotive Manufacturers, Med plus, Ochre Media, and several others.

Job seekers can expect to connect with hiring managers from these companies, learn more about job opportunities, and potentially secure their next employment opportunity.

The job fair is open to candidates from all backgrounds and experience levels, and job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with their resumes and dress professionally.

DEET’s mission is to connect employers with job seekers, and this event serves as a key opportunity to achieve this goal.

Jobseeker can register for free by scanning QR code.