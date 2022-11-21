Hyderabad: Defying biting cold, hundreds take part in Yogathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The Art of Living charitable trust organised a Yogathon at Htex Madhapur that included taking up Surya Namskar challenge.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts and Yoga practitioners from Hyderabad braved the biting cold to take part in Yogathon, a Surya Namaskars challenge that was held recently by charitable trust The Art of Living at Hitex, Madhapur.

The Yogathon event was initiated for building a sustainable Yoga habit for the physical and mental fitness of every individual, members of The Art of Living, said. To ensure the participants are able to perform the Sun salutations properly, prior to Yogathon event they were given online training by experienced Yoga teachers.

The Yogathon challenge will drive the participants to compete for a Gold challenge, which is taking-up 108 rounds of Surya Namaskar. Participants can also aim at the silver challenge by taking-up 54 rounds of Surya Namaskar and every participant would get a spirit of participation certificate. The participants will also be given T shirts, Yoga mats and other goodies.

After the Yogathon, training sessions have been planned to slowly reduce the number of rounds as well as to make this a daily practice, members of The Art of Living said.