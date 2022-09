Hyderabad: Degree student killed in road accident at Rajendranagar

Published Date - 09:19 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: A degree student died in a road accident at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

P Rohith, a resident of Kismatpur in Rajendranagar, was on his way to college at around 7.30 am on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter on the Budvel road.

“Rohith fell off his scooter and died on the spot,” the Rajendranagar police said. A case was booked and investigation is on.