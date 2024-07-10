Telangana: Upset with friends, degree student ends life in Jagtial

She was angry that none of her friends joined degree first-year course with her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 10:04 AM

Representational photo

Jagtial: A degree student died by suicide at Shakapur in Velgatur mandal on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Rangam Pujitha (19) hanged herself in the house when her family members went out. They found her hanging when they returned home.

The girl, who had completed her Intermediate, joined a private college in Karimnagar town as a degree first-year student.

She was upset as none of her friends had joined the degree course along with her. While her father works in the Gulf, her mother is a vegetable vendor.