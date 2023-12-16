‘Chotu’ launches QR code; now order and save big on your groceries

The T-Hub incubated start-up Chotu launched its Chotu Quick Reaction (QR) code, enabling customers to browse and place orders from local stores, online.

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Now buy groceries, vegetables, fruits, and food from your favourite local store or food joint without having to pay exorbitant commission charges to food aggregators.

The T-Hub incubated start-up Chotu on Saturday launched its Chotu Quick Reaction (QR) code, enabling customers to browse and place orders from local stores, online. The platform is aimed at taking the business of pakka local shops online.

Unlike other food and groceries aggregators that do business via their own application, Chotu enables the customers to place orders just by scanning the QR code or opening a unique link of a store in the browser. The local shopkeeper then sends the bill and takes the payment, just like real-life experience in a local grocery store. However, here it all happens directly on WhatsApp.

Unlike the food aggregators, who charge about 30 per cent to 35 per cent commission, customers can place orders at the same price as available at the store. However, depending on the distance, a delivery fee of up to Rs.30 is levied.

Chotu co-founder Y Ravi said the aim is to empower every local shop go online and added, “Ordering, billing and payment feels like WhatsApp chat. The flexibility of pricing, sourcing and payment gives the local shops total control over their business.” More than 1,000 shops like kiranas, bakeries, fruits, vegetable and meat vendors have already gone online with Chotu.

Another co-founder Vamshi Panjala said Chotu QR could convert walk-ins into repeat online customers seamlessly. The initial launch is in Telugu states and will soon be expanded to Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu in respective local languages.