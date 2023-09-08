Keesara police nab interstate burglary gang involved in 22 cases

The police recovered stolen material including gold, silver, bikes and gadgets, altogether worth Rs.50 lakh on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The Keesara police nabbed a four member interstate burglary gang involved in a total of 22 cases and recovered stolen material including gold, silver, bikes and gadgets, altogether worth Rs.50 lakh on Friday.

The arrested persons include Ramakrishnan (35), from Jawaharnagar and native of Tamil Nadu, Kagh Govind (35), a provision shop owner from Chennapuram, Mahender Pawar (36), from Balajinagar and Bachu Santhosh (40), a jewelry shop worker from Jawaharnagar.

According to the police, Ramakrishnan migrated to Jawaharnagar few years ago and ventured into snack making business. During his visits to his hometown in Tamil Nadu, he committed house burglaries and returned to Hyderabad.

Govind, who owns a provisional store in the same neighbourhood, became familiar with Ramakrishna as they were also into playing online games and betting.

“The duo planned to earn easy money by burgling houses in residential colonies. Having previous experience in committing property offences, Ramakrishnan informed Govind that he would commit burglary and asked him to dispose the stolen material,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Ramakrishnan, in collusion with Govind, started committing burglaries within the limits of Keesara, Kushaiguda and Jawaharnagar as he is well aware of these areas. In the process, they committed 22 property offences including three grave offences until now.

After committing burglaries, Ramakrishnan kept the entire stolen material with Govind and received his share as per their agreement. Some part of the stolen material was sold to Mahender Pawar and Bachu Santhosh.

Following a tip-off, the gang was caught at Bandlaguda.

