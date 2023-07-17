| Three Injured In Vehicle Collision On Orr Between Shamirpet Keesara

Police sources said a rashly driven truck, crashed into two cars killing two persons in a car and cleaner of the truck and injuring two others traveling in another car.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:05 AM, Mon - 17 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three persons died and two injured in a three vehicles collision incident on the outer ring road between Shamirpet and Keesara on Monday.

Other motorists passing by the route noticed it and rushed to the rescue and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Police visited the spot.

More details are awaited.