Mancherial: TGSRTC employees demand merger with government

The employees announced that they would intensify a stir against the government if it did not respond to their protests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 07:46 PM

Mancherial: Wearing black badges, employees of state-owned TGSRTC staged a dharna demanding merger of the corporation with the government as part of a state-wide protest here on Tuesday.

V Bheemshwar Rao, a leader of the employees, said that the Congress promised to merge public transportation with the government. However, it has not fulfilled its promise so far. Arrears of the workers have not been paid so far. No fresh recruitments of employees were taken up to avoid workload on the employees, he regretted.

The employees announced that they would intensify a stir against the government if it did not respond to their protests. They declared that they would follow calls of a joint action committee which spearheaded a movement for the rights of the workers in the past.