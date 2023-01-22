Hyderabad: Dig into street food in front of Begumpet lifestyle building

It’s the new hot spot, with youngsters enjoying a variety of street cuisine, and the place always buzzing with activity.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: In front of the Lifestyle building in Begumpet, food enthusiasts are seen having a gala time nowadays. It’s the new hot spot, with youngsters enjoying a variety of street cuisine, and the place always buzzing with activity. People passing by, residents of surrounding homes, and college students are frequently seen lounging in the evening. It’s become a spot to unwind and grab a quick bite, particularly for shoppers.

There are many delicious items to choose from, including cheese rolls, sugarcane juice, samosas, frankies, South Indian tiffins, tea, and coffee. It is the place to go if you want to have budget vegetable biryani or chapatti and curry. We adored the iced coffee that was served in a kulhad and drizzled with chocolate syrup. You can also try the ‘paan’ chai, mango chai, mocktails, momos, and sandwiches at ‘La Chai De!’.

There are several newly constructed chairs that resemble seats at bus stands, so don’t worry about eating while standing. Women might be seen getting their nails done at a nail parlour in the area for a reasonable price.

Despite possible parking issues, we wholeheartedly recommend the location for its inexpensive street cuisine. We were informed that the place had just recently been transformed into a location for street food.