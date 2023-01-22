Canadian minister lauds wood project at MAK BTR Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from Canada led by Richard Guy Manwaring, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Forests, visited the Canadian wood project at MAK BTR, Hyderabad, as part of the India Mission Program 2023 organized by Forestry Innovation Investment (FII), Canada. MAK collaborated with Canadian Wood (FII) to Develop and Promote Sustainable Luxury wood housing in India.

The delegation was impressed with the project and appreciated the initiative of the promoter and Managing Director of MAK Projects, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan who underscored the compelling need for sustainable wooden dwellings and the challenges and opportunities for sustainable wood projects in India.

The visiting delegation comprised Richard Guy Manwaring, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Forests; Pierre Jonathan Teasdale, Director of Trade and International Affairs, Natural Resources Canada; Bruce St John, President-Canada Wood Group; John Langley, General Manager Export Marketing & Sales, Tolko Industries; Sukdev David Singh Sundher, VP Sales and Marketing, Sundher Group, among others.