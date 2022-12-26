Hyderabad tops in providing quality power and clean fuel in India

These are the findings of Social Progress Index (SPI) for States and Districts prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative, which was submitted to the Economic Advisory Council and Prime Minister last week.

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 05:19 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been witnessing rapid development since its formation eight years ago, has emerged as one of the top States where over 90 percent of the households are having access to quality power supply, usage of clean fuel and good condition houses. These are the findings of Social Progress Index (SPI) for States and Districts prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative, which was submitted to the Economic Advisory Council and Prime Minister last week.

In fact, according to SPI report, under the ‘Shelter’ component which focuses on assessing the performance of districts based on three indicators: households in good condition, electricity, and usage of clean fuel, Hyderabad district has the highest score of 95.87 , followed by Yanam(Puducherry) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), with scores of 95.58 and 95.30, respectively. Districts of Tamil Nadu and Telangana have performed remarkably well across this sub-pillar, scoring in the range of 68.82-95.87.

While Hyderabad is the best performer, districts like Ranga Reddy and Medchal have also performed well within the State, scoring 94.76 and 88.30, respectively. Tamil Nadu‘s districts, such as Tiruppur (93.60), Erode (93.57), Coimbatore (93.30), and Tiruvallur (92.68) have also registered high scores across the shelter sub-pillar. Bankura district in West Bengal has scored the lowest of 21.65 – a difference of more than 40 points from the national average.

Other districts with low scores include West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya), Darrang (Assam), Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), and Hailakandi (Assam), with component scores of 23.64, 24.22, 24.66, and 25.81, respectively.

In the usage of clean fuel for cooking too Telangana was among the top performer States in the country. Telangana along with Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh and Puducherry have more than 90 percent of households using clean fuel for cooking. Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have less than 50 percent of households using clean fuel for cooking.

It was found that about 97 per cent of the population in the country lives in households with electricity on average, with 26 districts having 100 percent of households with electricity. However, it was found that districts such as Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Jind & Bhiwani (Haryana) and Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) households have electricity but among them less than 50 per cent of households were found not using clean fuel for cooking. All districts of Meghalaya have less than 64.18 per cent, households using clean fuel for cooking. Whereas Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have more than 90 per cent of districts households with less than the national average.

* States above 90 percent scores in usage of clean fuel Telangana, Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

* States below 50 percent scores in usage of clean fuel Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand .

* Top Score Districts: Hyderabad(94.76%), Tiruppur (93.60), Erode (93.57), Coimbatore (93.30),and Tiruvallur (92.68)

* Low Score Districts: Bankura district(21.65%), West Khasi Hills(23.64%), Darrang(24.22%), Sitapur(24.66%) and Hailakandi (25.81%) .

* Dists with 100 % households with electricity: 26