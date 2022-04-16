Hyderabad: Doctors urge people to donate organs

Published Date - 12:47 AM, Sat - 16 April 22

Yashoda Hospitals staff with organ recipients on the occasion of National Donate Life Month.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the ongoing National Donate Life Month in April, which encourages people to register as organ donors, and also to mark two years of the Covid pandemic, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Friday organised a gathering of ten organ recipients who had received heart-lung transplants in the last one year.

The organ recipients shared their experiences about the whole process and described their quality of life. When they were admitted to the hospital, all of them had terminal lung or heart failure due to Covid-19, with severe breathlessness, oxygen requirement and barely performing daily activities.

Post-organ transplantation, which was taken up in the midst of the pandemic, all of them now are able to walk freely, exercise and have a fully functional quality of life. On the occasion, the organ recipients thanked the Heart and Lung transplant team, which was led by Dr Jnanesh Thacker, Dr Apar Jindal and a multidisciplinary team of health care workers.

Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals, who himself is a pulmonologist from the United States, expressed satisfaction over the successful results of heart and lung transplant surgeries. “I strongly urge people to not only consider donating organs but also communicate their wishes to their family members, in case of any eventuality,” he said. In-charge of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative, Dr Swarnalatha and other senior doctors from the hospital were present.

