Hyderabad: Domestic cook held in theft case, property worth Rs 15 lakh recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: A domestic cook who stole gold and diamonds from the house of his employer earlier this month, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday. The police recovered property valued at Rs. 15 lakh from him.

Chandra Shekhar (31), a cook staying in Banjara Hills and a native of Rajasthan along with his friend, Rama Kishan Chowdhary, conspired and committed the theft on January 3. Shekhar is working at the house of a businessman for last three years and during his recent visit to Rajasthan met Kishan who is old time property offender involved in several offences there.

Shekhar shared with Kishan about gold and diamonds kept in the house of his employer and they planned to steal it. To execute their plan, Kishan made videos calls to Shekhar from Rajasthan and studied the topography of the building and the surveillance cameras network.

“Finally, on January 3, Kishan arrived in the city and went to the residence of businessman. He went into the surveillance cameras network center in the house and cut the cable wires. Later, they went into the bedroom and took away the gold and diamond ornaments from the cupboard,” said Banjara Hills Inspector, K Praveen Kumar.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and after investigation tracked down Shekhar while his associate Kishan managed to escape. Efforts are on to nab Shekhar.