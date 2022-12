| Hyderabad Dr Srinivasa Rao Assumes Charge As Director Of Naarm For Second Term

Hyderabad: Dr Srinivasa Rao assumes charge as director of NAARM for second term

Dr. Ch Srinivasa Rao on Thursday assumed charge as director of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Dr. Ch Srinivasa Rao on Thursday assumed charge as director of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) for the second term upon ASRB selection on December 17. He served NAARM as director for over five during the first term.

Prior, Dr. Rao served different ICAR Institutes i.e., at IISS, Bhopal, IIPR, Kanpur, and CRIDA, Hyderabad at different levels.

Also Read ICAR-IIRR releases climate resilient rice varieties

He was Project Coordinator, AICRP for Dryland Agriculture during 2013-2014 and was on deputation to International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Patancheru from 2006-2008.