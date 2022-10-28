ICAR-IIRR releases climate resilient rice varieties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

In tune with climate change and other challenges, ICAR- Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) is releasing different climate resilient varieties,

Hyderabad: In tune with climate change and other challenges, ICAR- Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) is releasing different climate resilient varieties, which are disease resistant, low glycemic index and high yielding. Under this initiative, Improved Sambha Mahsuri, DRR Dhan 51, Dhan 53, Dhan 62 and other varieties were released by the IIRR.

Bacterial blight is a serious production constraint in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts in Telangana and in a few districts in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Telangana govt to procure 1 crore tonnes paddy this Vaanakalam season

Considering these factors, the IIRR released Improved Sambha Mahsuri (ISM) and blast resistant varieties like DRR Dhan 51 and DRR Dhan 62. Farmer’s in bacterial blight affected areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are already earning good yields by cultivating DRR Dhan 53 varieties. “We have also developed and released a few water-saving aerobic rice varieties like Dhan 54, DRR Dhan 55 and DRR Dhan 56” said ICAR-IIRR Director Raman Menakshi Sundaram.

IIRR has been pioneer in development and release of country’s first biofortified rice variety, DRR Dhan 45, a variety with higher grain zinc in addition to DRR Dhan 48 and DRR Dhan 49, which got higher zinc and lower GI, he said at Farmers’ Day celebrations here on Friday. PJTSAU Director of Research R Jagadeeshwar said the demand for parboiled rice was declining and stressed on laying emphasis on ensuring production of raw rice.

Apart from climate resilience, high fertilizer usage by farmers was another challenge. Research was being conducted on the measures to cut down the cost of cultivation, which was high in Nizamabad and lowest in Mahabubnagar in Telangana, he said.

National Institute of Plant Health Management S Hanuman Singh said farmers in Punjab and Haryana earned more by exporting wheat to other countries as compared to the Minimum Support Price offered by the government.

Paddy and wheat yields in Haryana, Punjab and other northern States decreased against the estimations of the government due to early advent of summer this year. Generally, summer commences in April but this year, it commenced in March, he said.

In addition to this, there was low yield in Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to less rainfall, he informed, urging the farmers in Telangana to make good use of the expertise at IIRR, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Oil Seeds Research and other institutes.