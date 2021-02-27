Hyderabad: Drunk man slits his throat after altercation with wife

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, in an inebriated condition, attempted suicide by slitting his throat in Jeedimetla here in the wee hours on Friday.

Police said K Naresh, a painter from Quthbullapur had frequent fights with his wife Laxmi in an inebriated condition and harassed her.

Even on Thursday night, he had come drunk to home and started arguing with her. When she warned him of his behaviour, in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, Naresh grabbed a knife and slit his throat.

He suffered a deep injury and started bleeding. He was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he is being treated. His condition is said to be stable. The Jeedimetla police are investigating.