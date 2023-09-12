Hyderabad: Dynamic lighting of OU Arts College launched

Inaugurating the Dynamic Lighting System to Arts College. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon be home to a National Science Centre and a branch of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy during the launch of dynamic lighting system of the Arts College here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad being a hub for IT, Defence, Research and Pharma, it was decided to set up the National Science Centre here, he said. It will come up in a central institution located in Uppal and a foundation stone would be laid soon.

As there was no branch of Sangeet Natak Akademi in South India, the Ministry has decided to establish the same in Hyderabad, he revealed.

Kishan Reddy also announced sanction of boys and girls hostel on the Osmania University campus and asked the varsity administration to float tenders and commence the works.

Dynamic lighting of Golkonda Fort would be commenced in the month of October while a culture centre will come up in Jubilee Hills at a cost of Rs.26 crore.

MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi and AVN Reddy, OU VC Prof. D Ravinder, Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana among other officials participated in the event.

Meanwhile, police took a few students into custody as they protested against BJP banners and flexies in an official programme.

