Osmania University Arts College laser and light show to be launched on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The iconic Osmania University Arts College is all set to be lit-up with a theme-based laser light and sound show, which will be launched on Tuesday.

Dubbed as dynamic lighting system, the laser show will showcase the OU’s rich history and its contribution in various fields on the façade of the Arts College. The content will strive to outline the entire history of the OU including the agitations that took place between 2001 and 2014 for statehood.

According to sources, the show in Hindi has voice over of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, while Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati lent his voice for the Telugu version.

The laser show with a runtime of 30 minutes will comprise of two shows and will be organised on weekends. The show will be inaugurated by union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northern Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy along with Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder.

