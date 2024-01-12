Women’s Deaf Premier League: Hyderabad Eagles emerge champions in

The tournament saw six teams – Punjab Lions, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs – vie for the top honours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 07:03 PM

Victorious Hyderabad Eagles team in Mumbai on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Eagles defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets to clinch the IDCA’s 1st T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League trophy in Mumbai on Friday.

Batting first, UP Warriorz posted 55/6 in 10 overs. A Pooja picked up two wickets. In reply, Hyderabad reached the target on the final ball of the innings to clinch the title with five wickets in hand. Priyanka Patil top-scored with 23 runs for the winners.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 55/6 in 10 overs (Pratima Mishra 18; A Pooja 2/2) lost to Hyderabad Eagles 57/5 in 10 overs (Priyanka Patil 23; Fauziya 2/21).