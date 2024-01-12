Hyderabad golfer Sneha finishes runner-up in Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2024

The city golfer shot a total of 208 (71, 69 and 67) to end 5 under finish shot behind winner Nishna Patel who carded 208 for the top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 06:56 PM

Sneha Singh after finishing runner-up, in Pune on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s promising golfer Sneha Singh began the new season with a runner-up finish in the Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2024 Leg 1 at the Poona Club Golf Course, Pune on Friday.

The city golfer shot a total of 208 (71, 69 and 67) to end 5 under finish shot behind winner Nishna Patel who carded 208 for the top honours. Hitaashe Bakshi too finished joint second with 208.

Also Read Poojary excited for maiden Asian Cup appearance

Sneha was four shots behind the leader after two days and was in the lead after nine holes on the final day. However, a bogey in the 16th and 17th hole cost her dearly though she made six birdies on hole 1, 2, 3, 5, 9 and 11.