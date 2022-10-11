Hyderabad: Eco Park at Kothwalguda to have India’s largest aquarium

Artistic impression of India's biggest aquarium that will be built in Eco Park at Kothwalguda.

Hyderabad: The Eco Park at Kothwalguda will house India’s largest aquarium, aviary and board walk, said the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

The Minister who laid the foundation stone for the Eco Park at Kothwalguda and inaugurated the Landscape Eco Park at Osman Sagar, said another 75 acre of land near Gandipet will also developed. “The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao is developing the city and the State while considering the population density in the coming decades,” he said.

To make sure there is no scarcity of drinking water in and around Hyderabad, water is being drawn from Krishna and Godavari, he said adding that unlike earlier, Hyderabad and its vicinity need not depend on Gandipet for drinking water.

Rama Rao said the decision to withdraw GO 111 was taken to benefit the people of 84 villages as development works in those villages took a backseat due to it. “The GO has been withdrawn based on requests from people and elected representatives of that area. Earlier governments and other political parties including the BJP and Congress too had promised they will withdraw GO 111, ” he said.

The Minister instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials to take up more development works in Rajendra Nagar assembly segments and asked the elected representatives to co-operate with the officials while they remove nala encroachments.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLA T Prakash Goud, Ranga Reddy ZP Chairman Teegala Anitha Reddy and others participated in the inaugural programmes.