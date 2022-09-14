HMDA develops ‘glamping site’ for camping enthusiasts in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: Outdoor camping, till now, was all about braving the adversities of nature, with luxury being nowhere in the camper’s dictionary. That is all set to change for camping enthusiasts in the city, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority adding ‘glamour’ and indulgence to the concept of camping by developing a ‘glamping site’ at the Bonthapally Urban Reserve Forest Block in Sangareddy.

The HMDA has already invited tenders for the Rs 15 crore project, which will be implemented on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Being developed on 15 acres, the project is proposed on a ‘License to Operate’ basis.

This facility, aimed at those who love to club adventure and luxury, is located around 10 km from the Outer Ring Road and around 30 km from the western parts of the city. It will have 25 luxury tents, each of around 600 square feet each.

“The Glamping Site standards will be equivalent to three-star or above as per specifications of the Ministry of Tourism,” an HMDA official said, adding that the campers, or rather, ‘glampers’ could enjoy trekking, safari routes apart from enjoying the view from exclusive bird-watching decks. These facilities would be in addition to view towers and other adventure activities at the site.

“Adventure activities will be held by ensuring there is hardly any disturbance to the ecosystem. The development and operations will not harm nature. Not even one tree will be removed and no sound more than 53 decibels will be allowed,” an HMDA official said.

The other infrastructure include internal walkways, water and power supply, fire-fighting equipment, CCTV surveillance, water management, solid waste management, landscaping and illumination. While developing infrastructure and other components for the site, applicable standards and regulations of local, State and union governments would be followed, the HMDA official said.