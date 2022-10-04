| Hyderabad One Way Traffic From Nanakramguda To My Home Avatar On Orr Service Roads

Hyderabad: One-way traffic from Nanakramguda to My Home Avatar on ORR service roads

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

The Police department will allow only one-way traffic movement from Nanakramguda to My Home Avatar on both sides of the ORR service roads as a part of its traffic management programme.

Hyderabad: Given the sharp rise in traffic at Nanakramguda Junction, the Police department will allow only one-way traffic movement from Nanakramguda to My Home Avatar on both sides of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) service roads as a part of its traffic management programme.

Nanakramguda Junction in recent times has turned into a busy intersection due to various residential and commercial activities in its vicinity. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release said the other reason for the increase in traffic density is due to the merging of major corridors from Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda Village and Financial District into Nanakramguda Junction besides merging of the ORR service roads and its main carriageway.

The HMDA had earlier built separate ramps as part of its junction improvement programme after traffic conflicts at the rotaries were observed. The road from Wave rock, Amazon has also been merged to Nanakramguda Junction for better traffic management.

As a part of the junction improvement programme, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) installed two sculptures. While, one sculpture is of the stock exchange bull another sculpture depicts a person seated in a relaxed posture. The Calm among Chaos sculpture depicting a person seated in relaxed position is made out of metal scrap washers.

The junction improvement and beautification works were inaugurated on Tuesday by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. Meanwhile, for the maintenance of the junction, the HGCL accorded lease permission for the installation of LED screens for advertisements.