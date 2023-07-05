| Hyderabad Five Held For Gambling In Jahangirabad

Hyderabad: Five held for gambling in Jahangirabad

The team caught Sohail, Mujeeb, Nabi, Javeed Lal Khan and Ilyas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:45 AM, Wed - 5 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force team raided a house at Bandlaguda and caught five persons who were gambling.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided at house at Millatnagar in Jahangirabad area under Bandlaguda police station limits and found one Shaik Sohail organizing three cards game. The team caught Sohail, Mujeeb, Nabi, Javeed Lal Khan and Ilyas.

“Sohail was inviting the participants to play the game and collecting commission from them,” said the police. The police seized cash Rs 15,000 and mobile phones from them.

All the persons along with cash were handed over to Bandlaguda police station for further action.