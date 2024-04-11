Hyderabad Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Officials said the flag march was conducted to create a sense of confidence among the public in view of the elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march at various residential colonies under the Gopalpuram division on Thursday.

Led by Gopalpuram ACP P.Subbaiah, the flag march had the TSSP platoons, CRPF, City Armed Reserve and law and order personnel marching at various places covering hyper sensitive and sensitive areas including Tukaramgate, ACS Nagar, Lohiya Nagar, Mangar Basthi, Sai Nagar, Indra Laxmi Nagar and Two Tiger Chilla under the Tukaramgate PS limits.

