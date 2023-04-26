Hyderabad: Eight year old girl dies in wall collapse at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:47 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An eight year old girl has died in a wall collapse incident at Jubilee Hills during Tuesday’s heavy unseasonal downpour. According to the police, the victim Jevanika, was residing along with her parents at a house in Om Nagar in Rahmathnagar, Jubilee Hills.

On Tuesday night, while the child was asleep in the house, the stones from the railings of an adjacent building fell on the family’s asbestos roofed house. As a result, the asbestos sheets broke and the stones fell on the child resulting in her death. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.