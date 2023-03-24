Hyderabad: One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Langar Houz

Based on a complaint, the Langar Houz police booked a case against the site owner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A contract worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) died while two other persons were injured when a compound wall collapsed at a construction site at Hasham Nagar in Langar Houz on Friday.

The victim was identified as G.Kamaraju alias Kamaiah (50), a GHMC contract worker from Attapur in Rajendranagar and the injured as Appanna (47), also a GHMC contract worker from Attapur and Mahmood Pasha (46), a trader and a local politician from Hasham Nagar.

Police said the incident occurred around 7 am, when the two GHMC workers as part of their work, were cleaning the debris in the area. The compound wall of an adjacent site, which was already weakened by the mud load which was put against it while digging up for the foundation, collapsed on them.

The trio suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby private hospital where Kamaraju died around the noon. Two others are being treated and their condition is said to be stable.

Based on a complaint, the Langar Houz police booked a case against the site owner.