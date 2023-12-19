Gachibowli gets a pink makeover: La Vie En Rose Café arrives in style

La Vie En Rose, the first pink-themed floral cafe in Hyderabad, just opened its second branch in Gachibowli.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:37 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: You don’t have to travel all the way to Sainikpuri if you’re itching to escape the bustle of everyday life and enter a pink paradise. La Vie En Rose, the first pink-themed floral cafe in Hyderabad, just opened its second branch in Gachibowli.

Likhitha Samineni, Avirneni Jyothirmayee, and Sharath Kumar launched the new cafe, which features cosy corners for date nights and characteristic pink décor for Instagram-worthy photos, recently in the Times Square building in Gachibowli. The pink detailing in the cafe will definitely blow your mind. Likhitha also introduced a kids’ corner where your little ones can unleash their fun side while you indulge in delicious meals.

In contrast to the Sainikpuri branch, which exclusively offered continental delicacies, this location has started serving Indian cuisine, including chicken, fish and prawn starters, avocado sushi and Hyderabadi biryani. Additionally, the signature mocktails and desserts are quite delicious. Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with some carnival-style cotton candy.

“After a successful run in Sainikpuri, we decided to start a new branch in the other part of the city. We’re hoping the new menu strikes a chord with the customers and the photo booths attract picture enthusiasts,” shared Likhitha, who is also planning to expand her franchise to other parts of Hyderabad.